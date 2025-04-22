



Sensitive parental interactions during the first year of life may directly affect the structure of babies’ brains and prevent future emotional difficulties, according to a new study conducted by Dr. Tahli Frenkel of the Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology at Reichman University, in collaboration with the University of California, Davis. The findings are published in the journal Developmental Psychology. Approximately 20% of babies are born with a turbulent and unregulated temperament, characterized by high sensitivity to new stimuli, a tendency to cry excessively, and difficulty calming down once emotionally aroused. Previous studies have identified this temperament as a potential risk factor for challenges in social-emotional development, particularly for the emergence of anxiety disorders. The current study found that contingent responsive parenting—that is, consistently and accurately responding to the baby’s cues and rhythms—can shape patterns of brain activity in ways that strengthen the child’s capacity for emotional regulation and reduce the likelihood of developing emotional difficulties later in life. In the study, the researchers followed 51 mother-infant pairs over the course of the babies’ first year. At four months of age, observations were conducted to assess the infants’ temperament and to evaluate the degree of contingent responsiveness in the mothers’ interactions—how accurately and sensitively they responded to their babies’ cues. At one year of age, the researchers measured the infants’ brain activity using EEG and examined their reactions to fear and to witnessing others in pain. The findings show that early parenting influences the baby’s brain activity, which in turn supports their emotional and social behavior. Infants with turbulent temperaments who did not experience parental contingent responsiveness developed a pattern of brain activity associated with emotional regulation difficulties, and showed heightened fear in unfamiliar situations and less prosocial behavior. In contrast, babies with similar temperaments who received contingent responsive parenting did not develop the brain activity associated with emotional difficulties. Instead, their brain activity supported more adaptive behavior: they responded more calmly to fearful situations and even demonstrated the beginnings of empathy and prosocial behavior in response to the pain of others. Dr. Tahli Frenkel, Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology, Reichman University says, “These findings highlight the critical role of early parenting as a protective factor, especially for infants with more reactive or sensitive temperaments. Such temperaments can be very difficult for both the baby and the parents. “The study’s findings are encouraging, as they indicate that challenging temperaments can be shaped with the help of a responsive caregiving environment. Babies with more intense temperaments need an environment that helps them regulate their emotions. “When parents are attuned to the baby’s rhythm, and especially to signals indicating whether the baby is ready to tolerate new stimuli from the environment, they support the development of emotional regulation and build resilience that will help the child cope with the challenges posed by his or her innate temperament. “Raising awareness among parents, offering them emotional support, and providing them with the knowledge and tools to deal with the natural challenges involved in parenting a baby with a turbulent temperament can have significant and long-term effects on the parenting experience, on the child, and on the parent-child relationship.” The study was part of a special issue in memory of Jerome Kagan, a pioneer in the study of infant temperament, which reinforces the importance of early emotional connections in shaping a healthy developmental trajectory. Greater awareness, early detection, and tailored interventions have the potential to make a significant and lasting impact on children’s lives. More information:

