Conway The Machine and Swizz Beatz have some new heat coming, and fans couldn’t be more excited about the prospect.

The Buffalo native took to his Instagram Live on Friday (December 29) to preview some new heat with the former Ruff Ryders producer.

Though Conway The Machine didn’t give any details as to when the new music would be dropping, or even the name of the track, fans clearly were delighted about the prospect of the pair working together.

Conway The Machine previews hard-hitting new Swizz Beatz collabhttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA

via: itsrikip_ pic.twitter.com/SmzFBpZIiT — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 30, 2023

On Friday (December 29), Conway The Machine teamed up with Westside Gunn and The Alchemist to drop the original version of the trio’s scrapped project Hall & Nash 2 as a physical release, which was subsequently added to streaming services.

The album was originally intended as a follow-up to Gunn and Conway’s 2016 project Hall & Nash. Over the years, several songs originally intended for the sequel have ended up on other projects.

“Ray Mysterio” was on The Alchemist’s 2018 Bread EP, “Fork In the Pot” and “94 Ghost Shit” were released as a double-sided single that same year, while “Judas” popped up on Alc’s 2018 Lunch Meat EP.

The instrumental for “Fuck & Get High” also appeared on a 2019 installment of the producer’s Rapper’s Best Friend series.

The Alchemist was recently crowned HipHopDX‘s Producer of the Year.

As for Swizz Beatz, he revealed to HipHopDX last month that he has enough material to put together a follow-up to DMX’s 2021 LP Exodus — but whether that will happen has yet to be decided.

“We have other songs. Can we make a new X album? For sure,” he said. “Will I make another X album? I don’t know. It has to feel good.”

Swizz, who collaborated with X on a number of hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” also explained the softer sound of Exodus, which was recorded before the Yonkers native died but released after his death.

“[Exodus], he produced and had all of the direction. A lot of people wanted to see X go harder, stronger — they even blamed me for it. But it’s actually what he wanted to do,” the beatmaker said.

“He was like, ‘Yo, I don’t wanna shoot up and kill everybody in a verse — that’s not what I’m doing.’ He was preparing to go to the next level and do TV shows and he was preparing to graduate his brand.”

He added: “And so this is why he refrained from doing a bunch of aggressive songs […] It was just a different vibe.

“This is the music that X really listened to that people don’t know. They think he was just listening to ‘shoot ’em up, bang, bang’ music all day.

“I never heard him listening to that type of music; I always heard X listening to old classics, amazing music. And I felt that he was at a point in his life where he was like, ‘I want to change up the energy.’”