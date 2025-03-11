



If you’re one of the more than 135 million Costco members, you’re pretty darn lucky.

The grocery warehouse has been cracking down on membership sharing and other cagey ways to save money on groceries, so if you are a card-holding member, you’re in good company.

Especially since the price of food — and in particular, groceries — has been rising in recent months.

The Consumer Price Index report found that the cost of food at home, which is typically what we buy at the grocery store and prepare at home, rose in cost by 0.5% in January and 1.9% over the prior 12 months.

People shop in a Costco. Image source: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Food prices continue to rise

Food is definitely pricier but consumers are getting more clever when it comes to where they shop.

“The index for food increased 0.4% in January. The food at home index rose 0.5% over the month as four of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased,” the CPI found. “The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 1.9% over the month, as the index for eggs increased 15.2%.”

One of the top grocers in the U.S. is Costco (COST) . Consumers pay for membership privileges, which grant them access to Costco’s generally lower prices.

And these low prices are often afforded to members because Costco buys its inventory from vendors in bulk.

Costco bakery item goes viral

Shoppers love Costco for its low prices, but they also love it for its inventive foods and high-quality bakery items that taste nearly homemade.

One such item is a new addition to Costco’s spring lineup, and consumers have been flocking to their nearby warehouses for a chance to pick one up.

The new item is a four-pound 12-ounce apple-berry Pie, which features a flaky lattice style crust and is stuffed to the brim with fresh spring fruits.

The pie retails for $15.99.

“I saw this today, haven’t tried it yet though. Looks absolutely delicious,” one shopper commented on the Costco Deals Instagram.

Others said they expected it to sell out soon. It’s received thousands of likes and shares on Instagram and Reddit.

“To my surprise it was something I haven’t seen before. Review 8/10 definitely worth trying especially if you warm it up and pair it with the kirkland vanilla icecream,” one Costco shopper wrote on Reddit. “Mostly apples and strawberry with a lil bit of raspberries and a buttery crust. Can’t go wrong for pie lovers.”

“Got one last night, it’s pretty good!” another wrote.

