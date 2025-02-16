A court has sentenced Egyptian director Mohamed Sami to two months in prison over assaulting the manager of a car maintenance center, the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported on Saturday.

The Sheikh Zayed Misdemeanor Court in Giza ruled to imprison Sami following a brawl which occurred because “the director accused the workers at the center of damaging his car.”

The court also ruled to fine the manager of the maintenance center LE5,000.

A fistfight broke out between Sami and the manager of a car maintenance center in Sheikh Zayed, after the director accused workers of damaging his car, which was estimated to be worth LE10 million (about US$200,000).

The manager of the maintenance center said during investigations that Sami brought his car in and asked for window tinting films to be installed. However, when he came to receive his vehicle he then accused the workers of having damaged his car, causing a verbal altercation to break out.

The manager added that he intervened to put an end to the argument and tried to explain that the car was not damaged, only for Sami to punch him in the face and injure his eye.

Sami is supervising the direction of two projects for this upcoming Ramadan drama season, which include “Esh Esh” starring his wife, actress Mai Omar, along with Maged el-Masry and Hala Sedky, and the series “Sayed el-Nas” starring Amr Saad and Elham Shaheen.