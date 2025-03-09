Ivan and Olesia are now living with their children Kyrylo and Oleksandra in Kent

In January visa changes which prevented Ukrainians from bringing their children to join them in the UK were reversed, giving hundreds of families hope they could finally be reunited.

Ivan Vitsyn and his wife Olesia Aladko had been preparing for months for their children to join them in the UK.

The family are from the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, close to the Russian border, and had left their seven-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter with Ivan’s parents while they found a suitable home for them to live.

The parents – who came to the UK in May 2023 as strawberry pickers on seasonal worker visas – had planned to act as sponsors for their children under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which allows people in the UK to host those fleeing the war.

Originally living in a caravan, it was several months before they found a family home to rent.

But in February last year – without warning – the previous Conservative government changed eligibility rules so only British or Irish citizens or those with the right to live in the UK permanently could act as sponsors.

“We worked so hard to prepare to reunite with the kids and then overnight we were not able to,” says Ivan, speaking through a translator.

“The dream was shattered to pieces, we didn’t know what to do.”

Meanwhile, their children were stuck in Ukraine, living alongside the sounds of explosions, just 50km (31 miles) from the battlefield.