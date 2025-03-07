MIAMI — Fire crews battled a fire on luxury boats in Miami early Friday.

Video from WSVN-TV showed massive flames shooting from a boat. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the blaze, setting up hoses and shutting down a roadway as they battled the fire for hours, the station reported.

Three boats were on fire, but the blaze has been controlled, the department said in a text message. No other information was immediately available.

According to authorities no injuries have been reported, the station reported. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office also responded.