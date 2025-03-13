Here’s a fun, yet terrifying, fact: saltwater crocodiles killed 167 humans in 2024. As for sharks, they accounted for seven fatalities last year. That’s a staggering statistic, especially when considering that most people view sharks as the biggest predatory threat in the ocean, however sensationalized and irrational that fear may be. When it comes down to it, crocs are far more deadly.

And they may be smart, too, despite their ancient reptilian brains. In this clip below, which has been making the rounds, a saltwater crocodile in Indonesia appears to be playing dead, faking drowning in…an attempt to lure humans into the water for an attack? Possibly. Check it out:

Per the caption:

“Recent reports suggest that saltwater crocodiles in Indonesia have developed a deceptive hunting tactic: pretending to drown to lure humans into the water, where they can attack.

“These crocodiles, known for their intelligence and adaptability, may have observed that humans are likely to approach or enter the water to assist a perceived drowning individual.

“By mimicking this distress behavior, the crocodiles exploit human empathy, increasing the chances of a successful ambush.”

Wild speculation? Maybe. Probably. But that doesn’t discount the fact that crocs are incredibly aggressive, dangerous, and have a history of attacking humans (and surfers) in the past.

Back in 2016, an American surfer was brutally attacked by a croc while surfing at Playa Grande, Tamarindo in Costa Rica. The country is notorious for crocs, yet this one was still a shock. The surfer, Jonathan Betker, sustained serious injuries from the attack on his leg, and nearly lost his life.

As for the crocs in Indonesia reportedly having “learned to fake drowning to lure humans into the water” so they can attack them? Sounds like a so-bad-it’s-actually-good scary movie. Or maybe just a straight-up bad one.

