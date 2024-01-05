Metacade, Ovr and UBXS could benefit from altcoin rally as P2E and RWAs dominate 2024.

OVR and UBXS arel targeting $1 and $0.1 respectively.

MCADE is signaling a potential upswing as price holds at a key level.

As the crypto market consolidates amid bull market predictions, three altcoins likely to take off big time in coming weeks and months are Metacade (MCADE), Ovr (OVR) and UBXS (UBXS). As UBXS and Ovr prices pick upside momentum, MCADE is signalling a bullish flip as price holds above a key support level.

OVR and UBXS price prediction

OVR and UBXS are trading higher today, with their respective prices up in the past 24 hours. UBXS has posted more gains in the past week, netting over 42% in weekly upside action. Meanwhile, OVR has seen about 8% in upward returns over the same period.

As the market recovers from this week’s dip, the two coins could benefit from a resurgence in play-to-earn (P2E) and tokenization narratives. Experts say the latter is one of the key trends to watch in 2024.

According to crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe, a rallying altcoin market amid growth in tokenization of real-world assets could help UBXS price. The analyst sees a potential move to the $0.09- $0.13 area.

“The #Altcoin market is going to accelerate some more in the upcoming period, as the cycle just started. #RWA will be one of the core topics and $UBXS is such a project. Held a crucial support level and looks ready for a new impulse towards $0.09 and $0.13,” the analyst posted on his X account.

OVR, the token of the augmented reality (AR) metaverse Over the Reality, could benefit from the rise of P2E, Web3 and metaverse. OVR reached peaked at $3.33 in December 2021. While its 89% off that high, a bounce from current price of $0.34 could see bulls retest recent resistance above 0.74. Bull market targets from will be above $1.

Metacade price prediction

Metacade price has struggled for upside momentum since hitting highs of $0.02 in November. The blockchain-based gaming platform’s native token MCADE reached the recent peak amid the bullish sentiment that surrounded Metacade’s mainnet launch.

While the milestone and the major partnerships the GameFi project has struck with leading providers continues to drive adoption, the initial buoyance for MCADE price has faded since the 106% gains in a week last November.

Indeed, at current levels below $0.012, Metacade price is down 28% in the past month. It’s also significantly off its all-time high above $0.045 reached in May 2023.

However, play-to-earn (P2E) is expected to see greater traction in 2024 and programs such as Metacade’s Meta Grant could incentivize the community of developers and game studios even more. MCADE could be a bigger beneficiary of this outlook as the gaming platform begins to dominate the space.

MCADE price is likely to bounce off the $0.012 with an altseason providing tailwind impetus. Approval for a first spot Bitcoin ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be the initial trigger of this.

Short term, Metacade’s native token could explode to above $0.1, while the psychological $1 remains a target.