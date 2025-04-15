Culina Health, a digital platform offering clinical nutrition care, is partnering with Adventist HealthCare Physician Alliance to give the clinically integrated network’s members access to Culina’s registered dietitians.

New Jersey-based Culina Health connects individuals online to registered dietitians, who can provide coaching and tailor a care plan around a person’s weight loss needs. The dietitian can also coordinate with one’s healthcare team and specialist.

The Adventist HealthCare Physician Alliance, part of the Adventist HealthCare health system, is a network of more than 2,400 healthcare providers.

The partnership provides clinicians and patients access to Culina’s virtual, nutrition-focused offerings, including its network of registered dietitians.

Adventist HealthCare Physician Alliance members will have access to nutrition counseling, including pediatric and family nutrition, cancer care and diabetes nutrition, sustainable weight loss tools and general health eating support.

“In just five years, we’ve expanded our services to be available to 70% of the U.S. population. We’ve been able to increase our reach and scale so rapidly because of our incredible network of partners,” Vanessa Rissetto, CEO and cofounder of Culina Health, told MobiHealthNews in an email.

“From the patients we’ve been able to serve to the outcomes we’ve been able to achieve, we’ve become a leading trusted care provider for patients and physicians in all 50 states.”

THE LARGER TREND

Culina Health secured $7.9 million in Series A funding in 2024, bringing its total capital raise to $20 million. In 2022, the company scored $4.75 million in seed funding.

In March, the company hired its first C-suite executive since its inception. Jane Mentz joined the company as chief operating officer. Mentz formerly worked for the mental healthcare company Quartet and held leadership roles at metabolic health company Calibrate.

Other companies offering personalized nutrition include Andreessen Horowitz-backed hybrid weight-inclusive primary and metabolic-care provider knownwell, diet weight loss company Noom, and Lumen, maker of a handheld metabolism measurement device.