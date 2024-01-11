Curren$y is one of the most prolific rappers of his generation, but he has revealed that, even by his standards, he has a lot of new music in the works.

In a new interview by AZWayTooActive posted on Wednesday (January 10), Spitta said that he has already-completed collaborative projects with both Wiz Khalifa and Larry June.

Plus, he mentioned that he’s been reaching out to Dom Kennedy in hopes of working together.

The revelations were sparked by the interviewer praising Curren$y and Wiz’s 2009 joint mixtape How Fly.

“The other [How Fly] is in my computer. Me and Wiz’s other album in my computer,” Curren$y responded before revealing another already-completed collaboration.

“Me and Larry got shit stacked up in the computer too,” he continued. “Everybody walked up, was like, ‘What’s up? You and Larry doing an album?’ I’m like, ‘Bro, it’s already done.’ ‘You and Wiz doing another album?’ That shit’s done.”

When it comes to Kennedy, though, things are still at the beginning stages.

“Right now, I’m just trying to find my brother Dom Kennedy,” Curren$y added. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do lately. I’m tweeting him daily saying, ‘N-gga! N-gga! Man…’ So eventually, he’ll see them and we’ll get the work going.”

One beloved collaborative project that Curren$y won’t likely be revisiting anytime soon is Fetti, his 2018 release with Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist.

Last year, Gibbs nixed the possibility of a follow-up, claiming that Spitta failed to promote the original project.

“N-gga shitted on our first project,” he wrote on Instagram. “Didn’t shoot one video or do one show. I ain’t get mad, I just subtracted him from the equation and me and Al made another classic [and] went to the Grammys. End of story.”