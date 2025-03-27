EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock An emergency helicopter landed outside the Royal Palace in the central Dam Square

Five people have been injured following a stabbing near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam, police say. The injured include two Americans, a Polish man, a Belgian woman and a Dutch woman. The youngest is 19 and the oldest 73, police add. The male suspect, who has been arrested, was overpowered with the help of bystanders and taken to hospital with a leg injury. Police say the motive behind the attack is “under investigation” but they are considering the possibility that the suspect may have chosen people at random.

The Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema said a police investigation was “in full swing” and authorities hoped to uncover more details of what happened soon. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and loved ones,” she said. The wounded people are a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both from the US; a 26-year-old man from Poland; a 73-year-old woman from Belgium; and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam. Police said just before 15:30 local time (14:30 GMT) emergency services received several reports of a stabbing incident. Officers then quickly arrived at the scene and found five injured people at various locations in and around Sint Nicolaasstraat in the centre of the city, police said. With the help of bystanders, officers apprehended a suspect shortly after the incident, police said. Authorities cordoned-off a large area around the Royal Palace in the central Dam Square, where an emergency helicopter landed.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock