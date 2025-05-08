A woman has been killed and a man has been severely injured in an axe attack at the University of Warsaw on Wednesday, according to Polish police.

A 22-year-old Polish man has been arrested in connection with the attack which the university has called a “huge tragedy”.

Both victims worked at the university. In a statement, the university said the woman killed had been a member of staff, and the man injured worked in security.

A motive is not yet known for the attack.