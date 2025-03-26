A new species of the enigmatic trapdoor spider genus Cyclocosmia Ausserer, 1871 is described from West Virginia, United States of America. Cyclocosmia johndenveri sp. nov. represents a significant northeasterly range extension for the genus and is described based on the male.

