Danny Fullbrook BBC News, Bedfordshire

Universal Studios / Comcast

The first Universal theme park in Europe will be built in the UK, the government has promised. The attraction would be constructed on the site of the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks near Bedford and would create an estimated 28,000 jobs before opening in 2031. Universal estimated the 476-acre complex could attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the multibillion-pound investment by the company would “see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage”.

Universal Destinations and Experience said 80% of those employed in the new jobs would be from Bedfordshire and surrounding areas. The production company, which has made films including Minions and Wicked, has theme parks in Orlando and Los Angeles in the US, as well as Osaka, Japan, Sentosa, Singapore, and Beijing, China. The Bedfordshire site will be “one of the largest and most advanced” theme parks on the continent once complete, the company says. Universal had previously given its name to the PortAventura resort in Spain, but it is understood the UK attraction will be the first in Europe it has designed and built from scratch. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hailed the “landmark investment” as “fantastic news” for the economy. “This is not just about bringing great American creations to Britain, this is also about showcasing great British creations to the world,” she told the BBC Breakfast. “These are things like James Bond, Paddington Bear, these are things like Harry Potter. We’ve got so much to be proud of.”

PA Media Sir Keir Starmer, pictured with Comcast Corporation president Mike Cavanagh, said the park would strengthen the UK economy

A full planning proposal will be submitted to the UK government with construction expected to start in 2026. Universal’s Orlando resort in Florida brought in 9.75 million visitors in 2023, while its Hollywood resort saw 9.66 million the same year – according to the Theme Index Report. In 2016, NBCUniversal agreed to a seven-year deal with Warner Bros. That meant it had television rights to show the Harry Potter films and the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The prime minister said the theme park would create jobs across construction, artificial intelligence and tourism. “Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive,” he added. Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “At a time of global change, this investment is a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to do business.”

According to plans from Universal Destinations & Experiences, the UK site would include a theme park, a 500-room hotel and a retail complex. Universal has already bought 476 acres for the project, but could buy more land to increase the plot to about 700 acres – which would improve transport links. Residents living in surrounding villages have responded positively to the plans, though some are concerned infrastructure will not be enough to support the amount of expected visitors. Universal said it surveyed more than 6,000 local people and organisations and 92% of those supported the project.

Getty Images Universal has parks all over the world including the latest, Epic Universe, in Orlando

Universal said it would make upgrades to the Wixams railway station and build a new station on the East West Rail line near the resort. It would also add dedicated slip roads to the A421, which flooded in October after heavy rainfall. On Thursday, Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander approved expansion plans at the nearby London Luton Airport. Universal previously described the Bedford site as “an ideal location with convenient, fast rail links to London and London Luton Airport”. Nandy also said the government’s commitment to improve local transport infrastructure had helped secure the deal with Universal.

Universal Studios / Comcast Universal Destinations and Experiences confirmed it purchased Bedfordshire land in December 2023

Mike Cavanagh, the president of Comcast Corporation, which owns Universal, said he was excited to expand the parks brand into Europe. The company said it would work with Bedford Borough Council on the project. The local authority was one of six councils to support the plans last year, alongside Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, north Northamptonshire and west Northamptonshire councils. Mayor of Bedford Tom Wootton told BBC Breakfast it was the “best news” for the town in “a very long time”. “Some of the brightest and most fantastic people at Universal are working on [the infrastructure],” he said.

PA Media Margaret Wilson, 85, from Elstow, believed the theme park would be good for young people

Bedford residents had mixed thoughts on the plans when asked on Wednesday. Margaret Wilson, 85, from Elstow, said she would not visit the theme park but believed her grandsons, aged 19 and 16, would enjoy it. But she said: “It will be four years until anything is built. Who knows what will happen in four years?”

Maria Perez, a warehouse worker in the area, said the theme park would be “really great” for families and young people. “It will be good for the economy, for the town and for the people. People will invest more.” She said it would not be good for rent prices, but overall felt it would be positive for Bedford.

PA Media Jagdeep Singh from Kempston shared his worries about the number of visitors coming to the area to visit the theme park