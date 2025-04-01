Aliko Dangote has retained his title as Africa’s richest individual for the 14th consecutive year, with his net worth soaring by 72% to $23.9 billion. This is largely due to the operational launch of his massive Lagos-based refinery. According to Forbes’ 2025 African Billionaire Ranking, Africa now boasts 22 billionaires worth a combined $105 billion, up from 20 billionaires and $82.4 billion last year. South Africa leads with seven, while Nigeria and Egypt each have four billionaires. Apart from Dangote, Johann Rupert and Femi Otedola also saw their fortunes surge by 39% and 30% respectively. In contrast, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Strive Masiyiwa saw their fortunes shrink. The list also saw returns from Anas Sefrioui and Jannie Mouton, marking a dynamic shift in Africa’s billionaire landscape.

Source: Business Insider Africa