Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has unveiled plans to develop Nigeria’s largest port in the Olokola Free Trade Zone, Ogun State, marking a major boost for the country’s industrial growth. He also revealed his company is currently constructing two new cement plants in the state with a combined capacity of six million tons. The Dangote Group already has a 12-million-ton plant in the state. Dangote, who recently visited the state’s governor, lauded Ogun’s business-friendly policies and credited them for reviving his interest in investing in the state. According to him, the new cement plants would already be complete if not for Abiodun’s predecessor who demolished the factory twice. In response, Governor Abiodun lauded Dangote’s commitment to economic transformation, job creation, and national development.

Source: Nairametrics