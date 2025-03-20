UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz for threatening Palestinians in Gaza with “total devastation” in remarks widely seen as inciting genocide.

Katz said in a video message aimed towards residents of Gaza on Wednesday: “The first Sinwar destroyed Gaza, and the second Sinwar will bring its complete ruin.

“Soon, the evacuation of the population from combat zones will resume, and what follows will be far more severe – you will pay the full price.

“Return the hostages and remove Hamas – the alternative is total devastation.”

Labour MP Stella Creasy asked the foreign secretary to be “clear, for avoidance of doubt, that we do not agree, that we condemn the words of Israel Katz, as they are not going to bring forward the ceasefire. They are not going to uphold international law if they are left unchallenged.”

Lammy responded: “I do condemn those words, and I would ask minister Katz who’s very experienced to withdraw them.”

