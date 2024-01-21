Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth made some out-of-this-world claims about his longtime rival and replacement Sammy Hagar — saying the vocalist had been “sex probed” by aliens after being abducted as a teen in California.

“According to Sam, he was abducted by aliens,” Roth, 69, said Thursday, during an episode of “The Roth Show podcast” titled “The Ballad of Popsicle Sam.”

The “Runnin’ With the Devil” singer said he was “compelled to solicit this sordid subject in an effort to explain Sam Hagar’s conduct” after he said he has not spoken an “a single syllable about him” for the “last 10 summers.”

Roth claims the “I Can’t Drive 55” singer was taken by extraterrestrials while at a park when he was 15.

“I think we’ve arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar’s conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction,” Roth stated.

“Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed. Does it require apparatus? Is it a beam? We don’t know. We may never know.”

“But what I do know with absolute accuracy is that if you take a half of a popsicle and you jam it into a cassette tape player, no matter how carefully you extract it, that tape player will never play the same again, no matter how carefully you try and fix those delicate little parts. And it’ll get worse and it’ll seem like the singer that you used to [be] will stop making sense whatsoever. A lot like Sam.”

Roth’s rant was fueled by a previous claim his rival frontman made in 2011 during an interview for his book “Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock,” where Hagar told a reporter that he believed he was abducted by aliens while growing up in California.

“They were plugged into me. It was a download situation … Or, they uploaded something from my brain, like an experiment,” Hagar said during an interview with mtvhive.com.

Sammy Hagar singing during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Roth performs onstage at the International Amphitheater in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 11, 1981. Getty Images

Hagar has not made a public statement about Roth’s podcast claims.

Over the years, the two iconic rockers have had one of the more notable feuds in the music industry following Roth’s departure from Van Halen at the peak of the band’s career over creative differences with guitarist Eddie Van Halen and was soon replaced by Hagar in 1985.

Roth’s recent jab at his bitter rival may stem from a revoked innovation Hagar offered to him about his upcoming “Best of All Worlds tour,” featuring Van Halen’s longtime bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham — son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham — and legendary guitarist Joe Satriani.

(L-R) Michael Anthony, Hagar, Jason Bonham, and Joe Satriani perform at SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

“If David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us, come on, motherf—er. You are welcome. This is about Van Halen,” Hagar said during a performance on “The Howard Stern Show” on Nov. 14.

However, after Roth accepted, Hagar made it clear that the offer was off the table.

“He’s not invited on the tour NOOOO F;()$(.g way. it was to sing a song with us somewhere like a lot of singers guitarist ect are going to do on this tour. i know better than to have him on tour again. been there done that,” Hagar replied to a fan asking in the comments section of a post following the offer, according to Brave Words.

From left are Michael Anthony, bass guitar, Sammy Hagar, lead singer, Alex Van Halen, drums, and Eddie Van Halen, lead guitar in Los Angeles, on Jan. 17, 1993. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Roth, left, and lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen of the rock group Van Halen perform during their concert at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pa., on Oct. 19, 1982. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The tour’s name pays homage to Van Halen’s 2004 “Best of Both Worlds Tour,” which featured both Hagar and Roth.

The 25-concert run summer 2024 tour kicks off on July 22 and will make a stop in both New York and New Jersey.

Following his strange rant on Thursday, Roth also revealed that he spends almost $100,000 on marijuana — enough to smoke his “body weight.”

“I’m a pothead. Like, you know, before breakfast,” the “Jump” singer said.

“I smoke my body weight. ‘More than the gross national product of most emerging young African nations,’ I think is what my business manager, Gerri Leonard, said … It still takes my breath away … The $92,000 pot bill. That’s got to be a record. That’s got to be special. That’s got to be a world record special.”