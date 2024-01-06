“Starsky & Hutch” star Paul Michael Glaser has paid tribute to his longtime friend David Soul following his death this week.

“David was a brother, a friend, a caring man,” Glaser said in a statement to People. “We shall never see his like again.”

“I find it difficult to comprehend David’s passing. Seems only yesterday that we were sharing loving insults on the phone,” continued Glaser, who starred as David Michael Starsky in the hit series.

“It just takes time, I tell myself; saying goodbye to such a dear friend and important part of my life I suspect that I will let myself feel his loss, our loss, only gradually.”

Glaser, 80, said his former co-star “loved and cherished” his wife, Helen Snell, who “stood beside him through these difficult years.”

“He could never tell me enough what she meant to him,” he added. “To all his sons and his daughter China, my deepest sympathies.”

He concluded, “And to all of you, our supportive and caring public who recognized a very special relationship and never stopped telling us. Thank you. We have all lost a dear friend who shall live on in our memories.”

The buddy cop drama aired from 1975 to 1979 and followed two California detectives. Soul starred as Sergeant Kenneth Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson.

Actor Ben Stiller, who starred as “David Starsky” in the 2004 remake film alongside Owen Wilson, wrote on X, “Defining 70’s cool. Rest in peace x.”

The actor died at the age of 80 on Thursday.

Snell announced the news in a statement, saying that her husband died “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend,” she added. “His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Soul suffered from a medley of health issues throughout his life, such as cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Soul is survived by Snell and his six children — five sons and a daughter.