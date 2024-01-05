David Tennant (Doctor Who, Inside Man) will host this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, which will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Feb. 18, the British Academy has unveiled. It will be the Scottish star’s first time presenting the honors event.

Midday on Friday London time, BAFTA will unveil the longlists for the awards, with final nominations to be revealed on Jan. 18 via a livestream featuring Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The BAFTA awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 18 and be broadcast on BBC One and BBC streamer iPlayer.

“David Tennant’s extensive career in film, television and radio includes Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (where he played the young Barty Crouch Jr.), Good Omens, Broadchurch, and Doctor Who, a role for which he is admired world over,” BAFTA said. “His critically acclaimed performances in theatre include Much Ado About Nothing, Richard II, Hamlet, and currently Macbeth. The multi-talented and award-winning actor will this year bring his inimitable talent to the Royal Festival Hall stage to host Britain’s biggest night in film.”

Tennant said that he was “delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life.”

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, expressed excitement about landing the busy actor. “We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike,” she said. “His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home.”