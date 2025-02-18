Pete Carlson didn’t think his life would be turned upside down when he boarded a Delta Air Lines flight in Minneapolis, but that’s literally what happened after the plane touched down in Toronto.

The plane crashed at Pearson International Airport on Monday, flipping onto its back and causing injuries to 18 passengers.

“Everything just kind of went sideways,” Carlson, an American health-care worker who was travelling to Toronto for a paramedics conference, told The National‘s Adrienne Arsenault in an interview about the plane’s “forceful” landing.

“One minute you’re landing, kind of waiting to see your friends and your people, and the next minute you’re physically upside down,” he said, adding it’s “really amazing” that he’s alive.

He is also not sure when he received a large cut on the top of his head.

“[I’m] a little balder than I was this morning,” he joked.