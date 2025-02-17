A survivor passenger aboard the Delta Air Lines plane that crash-landed at the Toronto airport, shared a horrifying visual of her experience inside the aircraft when the accident occurred, according to a Daily Mail UK report. The video is going viral by the minute as this is one of the initial first-person accounts of what exactly went on inside the aircraft during the plane crash.

In the video, the woman recording the video is heard saying, ‘I was just in a plane crash’ and ‘I am upside down’, with a sense of fear in her voice while the deafening noise of the aircraft is heard in the background. She also recorded the glimpses of terrified passengers stumbling off the plane as they tried to escape safely.

One of the passengers was filming from inside the Delta Toronto plane crash just after impact.pic.twitter.com/y9IU1d1LqS — Jere_Memez (@Jere_Memez) February 17, 2025

As many as eight passengers were injured in the plane crash, among them three are in critical condition. A child was one of these among the critically injured three who were evacuated immediately and rushed to the hospital, according to a Guardian report. Videos posted by media outlets show that the plane was lying on the tarmac entirely upside down.

FAQs:

Has there been a plane crash in Toronto?

Yes, there has been a Delta Air Lines plane crash in Toronto that has left eight people severely injured.