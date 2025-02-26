Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett caused a social media firestorm after telling Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk to “f— off” in the latest example of her public opposition to the newly formed agency’s push to cut government waste and spending.

“F— off,” Crockett told reporter Joe Gallina outside Capitol Hill on Tuesday when asked what she would tell Elon Musk if she could tell him anything.

Crockett’s reaction immediately drew blowback from conservatives on social media, who took issue with the liberal firebrand’s tone.

“The face of the American left, ladies and gentlemen,” conservative account Johnny MAGA posted on X.

“Classy,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on X .

“Jasmine Crocket = trash,” comedian Tim Young posted on X .

“Please make Jasmine Crockett the spokesperson of the Democrat Party,” former GOP congressional candidate Kathleen Anderson posted on X .

“Classy as ever…,” Washington Examiner White House correspondent Paul Bedard posted on X .

Crockett’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Many Democrats in Congress have been highly critical of Musk and DOGE, arguing that the billions in cuts the agency has announced are slashing important government resources and being done too quickly.

“DOGE is pretty cruel. Let’s be blunt about that,” Gov. Josh Green, D-Hawaii, said during a press conference last week with other Democratic governors. “These are people in our states that have worked long careers, very dedicated servants, and they’re getting kicked out of their lives.”

A recent poll, amplified by Musk on social media, suggests that a majority of the American people support DOGE’s mission.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll revealed a majority of Americans support reducing wasteful government spending. Most voters agree there should be a government agency dedicated to efficiency and that DOGE is helping to make major spending cuts, the nonprobability-based poll found.