Central Europe has been experiencing a bout of dry weather since February.

Germany’s DWD national weather service reported in a recent press release that just 19 liters per square meter (l/m²) fell in March compared to the approx. Sixty liters normally fall in that month. This made last March one of the driest since measurements began in 1881. [emphasis, links added]

“The pronounced drought, which had already lasted in some regions since the beginning or middle of February, was caused by high-pressure areas that repeatedly settled over Central Europe or in the surrounding area,” reports the DWD.

Not surprisingly, the media are making alarmist claims of unprecedented drought, and all hinting it’s due to the climate sins of mankind.

The driest years were overwhelmingly before 1980

So is drought in rainy Germany something new that we have only begun to experience, like the media and pols suggest?

The historical data show that the answer is clearly NO.

Four of the five driest years in Germany occurred before 1960. Eight of the top nine occurred before man-made climate change was ever an issue (before 1980).

And when we look at Germany’s long-term precipitation trend since data began to be recorded, we see the trend is becoming wetter:

Yet green politicians in Germany have begun calling for a “master plan” for saving water and, not surprisingly, more restrictions on how we use water.

Dr. Stefan Homburg summarizes at the end of his video:

“I just can’t get my head around it, ladies and gentlemen. I personally don’t understand as a final evaluation, why we allow politicians to really ignore real, existing problems and instead invent problems that don’t exist at all in order to derive restrictions on our lives and, above all, to make life more and more expensive through CO2 taxes certificates and so on.”

