Destiny’s Child have reunited for a special performance, serenading Kelly Rowland‘s husband on his birthday.

On Thursday (January 11), a photo surfaced on social media — shared via Rowland’s hubby, Tim Weatherspoon — in which Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams can be seen with mics in hand celebrating the renowned talent manager.

“Living in true abundance : Family, Friends, Joy, Health, Happiness, Sense of Purpose!!!! Thank You all for the birthday wishes. TW50,” Weatherspoon captioned the post.

The all-black-everything soiree was also attended by the likes of JAY-Z, The-Dream, DJ D Nice, and actor Michael Ealy and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to name a few.

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams reunite to sing happy birthday at Tim Weatherspoon’s 50th birthday party. 🎉#DC3pic.twitter.com/NwN3etrJ85 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 11, 2024

Originally comprised of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, Destiny’s Child stormed the scene in the 1990s with hits like “”No, No, No,” “Bills, Bills, Bills and “Say My Name.”

However, at the turn of the century, the group underwent a line-up change, with Luckett and Roberson replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin — although the latter departed just five months later.

To fans’ surprise, Luckett shared a photo earlier this month of all five Destiny’s Child members in their first-ever picture together. Franklin, who only ever recorded one song with the group, was absent from the shot.

In her caption, the 42-year-old wrote that the reunion was “hands down [her] favorite moment of 2023” and that she wishes they “all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024.”

Specifically, she listed “The Love,” “The Joy,” “The Prayer” and “The Healing” as being central to the homecoming, which took place at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

As for whether a Destiny’s Child reunion will ever happen, Bey’s father Mathew Knowles has just as much hope for it as the rest of the group’s fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, he expressed interest in the trio getting back together for the first time since 2005.

“It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make,” he said. “And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.”

He continued: “I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed. And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”