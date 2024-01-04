Destiny’s Child underwent a line-up change during the turn of the century that split the group’s timeline into two separate eras — all five members have now broken the internet by sharing their first photograph together.

The group originally started out in 1990 as a four-piece comprising Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. Luckett and Roberson were replaced with Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin in 2000, though the latter departed just five months after joining. What was left went on to become DC’s most successful and well-known line-up.

On Wednesday (January 3), Luckett shared a photograph of all members together in their first-ever picture together. Franklin, who only ever recorded one song with the group, was absent from the shot.

In the caption, the 42-year-old wrote that the reunion was “hands down [her] favorite moment of 2023” and that she wishes they “all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024.” Specifically, she listed “The Love,” “The joy,” “The Prayer” and “The Healing” as being central to the homecoming, which took place at Bey’s Renaissance World Tour show in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

Friends, fans and collaborators of the group flooded the comments section of Luckett’s post to show love to the fivesome, including Bun B who wrote: “To see yall together that night was the biggest ever.”

Luckett’s ex-boyfriend Slim Thug, as well as Trae Tha Truth, Tank and drummer to the stars Thaddeus Dixon all showed love, while Michelle Williams herself chimed in, writing: “What God can not do doesn’t exist!!”

In disbelief at what they were seeing, one fan commented: “I almost can’t believe my eyes!!!” while another added: “And the way that God had kept y’all!!! Cause y’all all look sooo good!! Won’t HE do it!! Haha.”

Some fans are still holding out hope for a reunion — one that includes all five members.

“I love this so much [heart emoji] I would be front row for this reunion,” one fan wrote, with a second writing: “Praying that y’all could work on a Destiny’s Child reunion!”

The five singers getting back together was one of the highlight’s of Queen Bee’s Renaissance concert film, though it was a one-off surprise. As for a proper Destiny’s Child reunion, Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles has just as much hope for it as the rest of the group’s fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in May, he expressed interest in Beyoncè, Kelly and Michelle getting back together for new music for the first time since 2005.

“It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make,” he said. “And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.”

He continued: “I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed. And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

Prior to the aforementioned Houston show, the last time the ladies performed together was at Beyoncé’s headlining Coachella set in 2018, though it only included Williams and Rowland in addition to the “Halo” hitmaker.