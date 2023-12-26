Inflows into crypto investment funds have resumed after a brief hiatus two weeks ago, as evidenced by CoinShares’s latest analysis. According to James Butterfill, Head of Research at CoinShares, digital assets saw a net inflow of $103 million last week, as the wider crypto industry went through a few days of bullish sentiment. This is particularly exciting, as it signaled a change from the net outflows in digital asset investment funds witnessed two weeks ago.

Crypto Fund Inflows Surge To $103 Million

Crypto asset investment funds witnessed a minor net outflow of $16 million two weeks ago, bringing an end to 11 consecutive weeks of inflows since September. However, according to a social media post by Butterfill, these investment funds attracted a $103 million net inflow last week. As expected, Bitcoin, again, led the charge, attracting 85% of the total inflow. Bitcoin saw an inflow of $87 million last week, bringing its total net inflow this year to $1.758 billion.

Ethereum led the altcoin market with a net inflow of $7.9 million, bringing its total net inflow this year to $23 million. Solana followed suit with a $6 million net inflow. At the time of writing, Solana’s total inflow this year stands at $162 million, reflecting the better sentiment Solana has seen with institutional investors this year.

On the other hand, Litecoin and Avalanche investment products were the only ones registering a net outflow during the week, with $0.4 million and $2.6 million respectively.

In terms of geographical location, Germany had the most inflows with $41.6 million, Canada with $25.8 million, USA with $20.4 million, and Switzerland with $15 million. On the other hand, Sweden had a net outflow of $8.7 million.

Total assets under management now stand at $52 billion, representing 31% of the entire crypto market cap of $1.65 trillion. Most of this is traded in the United States, with US-based investment funds holding $37.8 billion worth of assets under management.

US$103m inflows in digital assets last week, no report on Monday. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/xAVzCrPPkQ — James Butterfill (@jbutterfill) December 23, 2023

Total market cap rises above $1.6 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on Tradingview.com

State Of The Market

Investment in digital asset funds is largely tied to the sentiment among the spot market prices. As a result, the net inflows last week were a mirror of the price surge led by Bitcoin, with the crypto crossing over $44,000 multiple times during the week. Bitcoin has since corrected and is now trading at $42,390.

Ethereum’s lead in the altcoin market has been overshadowed by Solana since October. The crypto is up by 53% in a 7-day timeframe, hitting a yearly high of $124.92 on Christmas day. At the time of writing, Solana is trading at $114.

