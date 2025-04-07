MONACO — Novak Djokovic will get the chance to avenge one of the more surprising losses of his career.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will face 32nd-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Tabilo rallied past 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the first round Monday to set up the second-round rematch with Djokovic, who he beat at the Italian Open last year.

Djokovic, who had a first-round bye in Monte Carlo, won only five games against Tabilo in Rome.

It will be Djokovic’s first match since losing the Miami Open final to Jakub Mensik.

The Monte Carlo Masters is first big clay-court tournament of the year. Also in the round of 64 Monday, Jiri Lehecka beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6 (7) and Marcos Giron beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (5).