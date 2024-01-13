Dear Dan,

I have saved plenty of money and I realized I hated my job. So, I quit in late 2022. I couldn’t sit around doing nothing so I did some odd jobs in 2023 like working part time at a nursery for a spell and I made some as a freelance consultant. Total income will be roughly $13,000. With the standard deduction at $13,850 (I’m single age 61) do I even need to file a return for 2023?

Thank you,

Donny

Dear Donny,

Generally, if income is less than the standard deduction for the tax year, no filing is required. However, when it comes to taxes, things are rarely that simple. I suspect you may need to file a return anyway.

For starters, income is not just earnings from employment. You said you had amassed plenty of money. That suggests you have assets that could be producing taxable items. Did you earn interest or dividends on those assets?

I doubt your expenses for the year were just $13,000. Did you tap a retirement plan or IRA account or sell holdings in a nonretirement account for a profit to help meet expenses? Any of those income items or many others could cause the gross income to exceed the standard deduction, prompting a need to file.

This may not be relevant to you but there are different tax credits that lower income households can qualify for that may require them to file a tax return. This is particularly true for households with multiple dependents.

Aside from non-wage income items, the two jobs you cited could indicate the need to file a return. When you worked at the nursery, did they withhold taxes? If they withheld more than was necessary, you will need to file to get those taxes refunded.

For your consulting work, if you were a freelancer/independent contractor and not an employee, you’ll likely have self-employment income. You will need to file a tax return if that income is at least $400.

Filing will allow you to reduce the taxable amount of self-employment income by the amount of legitimate expenses you incurred to do the consulting work (travel, office supplies etc.) Further, as self-employment income, you must pay self-employment taxes even if your income is otherwise low enough to not pay federal or state income taxes. Self-employment taxes equate to roughly 15.3% of net self-employment income.

You can get a better sense of your need to file by going through this IRS “interview” tool. Handling self-employment income properly can be tricky so I recommend you discuss the matter with a qualified tax adviser. Filing can be a hassle but paying interest and penalties for not filing can be more painful.

If you have a question for Dan, please email him with “MarketWatch Q&A” on the subject line.

Dan Moisand is a financial planner at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo serving clients nationwide from offices in Orlando, Melbourne, and Tampa Fla. His comments are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for personalized advice. Consult your adviser about what is best for you. Some reader questions are edited to aid the presentation of the subject matter.