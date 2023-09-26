Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Wednesday at a non-union auto-parts maker in Michigan, one day after President Joe Biden joined striking United Auto Workers members on the picket line in the battleground state.

The day of Biden’s unprecedented move by a sitting president in Belleville, Mich. — where, after being invited by the UAW, he spoke to striking General Motors

GM

-2.42%

workers Tuesday and told them they “deserve a significant raise” — Trump released a statement that said in part: “Joe Biden’s draconian and indefensible Electric Vehicle mandate will annihilate the U.S. auto industry and cost countless thousands of autoworkers their jobs.”

The Trump campaign on Tuesday would not release details of the former president’s reported upcoming visit to Drake Enterprises, instead referring MarketWatch to a New York Times story that said Trump planned to meet “with plumbers, pipe-fitters, electricians, as well as autoworkers” and deliver “a prime-time speech before current and former union members.”

The company is a non-union manufacturer, the news site Michigan Advance reported, citing information from the Michigan AFL-CIO.

Drake Enterprises did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday, though the manufacturer confirmed on its Facebook page that it would be hosting Trump on Wednesday. “Politics aside, this is a tremendous opportunity to expand name recognition for Drake Enterprises, Inc. and help us to continue living our American Dream of growing our company and expanding our product lines,” the company said in a post Tuesday.

UAW sources said Tuesday that they had not heard of or seen contact between Trump’s campaign and UAW members; that they did not invite Trump; and that they do not consider the former president’s scheduled visit to Michigan as a sign of solidarity with striking auto workers.

Asked to respond, a Trump campaign spokesperson told MarketWatch, “I don’t think they can tell who their members can and can’t meet with.”

Last week, UAW President Shawn Fain released the following statement about Trump’s reported visit to Michigan, which the UAW denies has any connection to the strikes by auto workers: “Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers.”

The UAW plans to release a video Wednesday about the closure of the GM Lordstown plant in Ohio, which resulted in the loss of thousands of UAW jobs over the past few years. The video will mention Trump’s inability to stave off auto-plant closures during his presidency, according to UAW sources. Trump’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about that criticism.

Thousands of auto workers for Ford Motor

F,

-1.19% ,

Stellantis

STLA,

-2.08%

and GM have been on strike for almost two weeks. The targeted strike began at three manufacturing plants and has since expanded to 38 parts-fulfillment centers in 20 states.

