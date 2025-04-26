Dorit Kemsley has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, English businessman Paul “PK” Kemsley, seeking sole custody of their two children and spousal support.

The 48-year-old “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star filed for the marriage dissolution from her 57-year-old husband on Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences” in court documents. The couple share two children, 11-year-old son Jagger and 9-year-old daughter Phoenix.

The filing came one day after PK Kemsley was photographed on a romantic date with Shana Wall, a former contestant on season 12 of the “Amazing Race,” E! News reported on Thursday.

“I’m hurt, I’m sad,” Dorit Kemsley said during a season 14 reunion of “RHOBH” in early April. “I think I’m realizing more and more each day that what I really believed was going to be my future may not be, and I think that realization is really f***ing hard.”

Dorit Kemsley spoke about PK Kemsley’s sobriety journey on previous seasons, referring to him as an “alcoholic,” but does not know any details of his sobriety now, she said. According to her, he does not want to discuss the topic with her anymore.

Although he was invited to appear on the season 14 reunion, he declined, saying “I don’t believe engaging with Dorit in this forum would be constructive” in a statement.

“Dorit has made several mischaracterizations about me, but the one I must address is the claim that I am a bad father,” he wrote. “That statement is both heartbreaking and false. It is deeply hurtful to me and more importantly, to our children.”

During the reunion episode, Dorit Kemsley said her children now see their father on Saturday nights, “If he’s in town.”

Their separation was first announced in May 2024 in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

“To safe guard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” Dorit Kemsley’s post read.