Dozee bags $8M for global expansion

Dozee is seeking to enter new international markets following its latest fundraising.

The Indian medical device maker raised INR 71.5 crore ($8.3 million) from Temasek Trust’s C3H and other investors.

“Beyond the [United States], we are exploring new international markets while broadening our product portfolio to cover the entire continuum of care — from hospitals to transition care and home settings,” a company spokesperson said in a statement shared with Mobihealth News.

The company, which offers an AI-powered contactless vital signs monitoring and alert system, raised $6 million in a second Series A funding round in 2023 to kickstart its expansion.

JLK scores 4th Japan PMDA clearance

South Korean medical AI company JLK has announced new regulatory clearance for one of its stroke AI software products.

It received its fourth approval from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for its MRI FLAIR-based (Fluid-Attenuated Inversion Recovery) software.

The solution analyses, visualises, and measures high-intensity areas in MRI-FLAIR sequence images, which helps in evaluating treatment options for patients with acute ischemic stroke and predicting cognitive decline and dementia risk.

The company received its last PMDA approval for its non-contrast CT stroke AI software in February.

Coreline Soft secures new US FDA, Korea MFDS approvals

Another medical AI company, Coreline Soft, has also obtained new regulatory approvals in South Korea and the United States.

It received its 11th 510(k) certification from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its upgraded flagship medical image analysis software. The software, now dubbed AVIEW 2.0features an optimised user interface and enhanced accessibility, security, stability, and communication function.

The company was also awarded Class 3 approval from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for AVIEW LCS, its AI-based software for predicting the malignancy of pulmonary nodules.

Health genAI platform bags $500,000

Singaporean startup FlocCare has recently raised $500,000 in investment from DTVP, SDTA Ventures and other angel investors.

Founded in 2023, the company develops large language models for generating personalised medical information for hospitals, healthcare professionals, and patients. It claims its models are “50 times faster, fact-checked, scalable and regulatory-compliant.”

In a press statement, FlocCare said it would use its fresh funds to expand its genAI models to more disease categories, including cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, women’s health, and oncology.

It also plans to introduce its AI models in the United Arab Emirates, as well as onboard new team members.