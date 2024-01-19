Drake has accused the media of worsening missteps that occur in the public eye while emphasizing the importance of redemption and second chances.

On Tuesday (January 16), the 6 God took to his Instagram Stories and shared a clip of retired American football coach Nick Saban talking about giving young people the space to recover. The footage is from a 2014 press conference after a game played by the University of Alabama team, which he was in charge of at the time.

“When somebody does something wrong, everybody wants to know how you’re going to punish the guy,” the sports veteran began. “Guy makes a mistake, but where do you want him to be? You want him to be in the street or do you want him to be here, graduating?

“I feel strong about this now — really strong — about all the criticism out there of every guy that’s 19-years-old that makes a mistake and you all kill him. And some people won’t stand up for him, so my question to you is: where do you want him to be? Do you want to condemn them till a life sentence or do you want the guy to have his children going to Princeton?”

Drake added his own thoughts to the above comments, writing: “Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way more now than ever… the noise is all calculated keep pushing forward.”

In that very spirit, Chuck D launched a new “culture media” app last year with the goal of combatting the toxicity that has plagued social media platforms of late.

The Public Enemy legend announced his plan to unveil said platform during an appearance on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show. Soon after, in early 2023, Bring the Noise went live.

“Well, it’s a culture media app, and I think culture media is greater than social media,” the rap legend said. “Social media, you got everybody in a sandbox. Not saying people can’t say or do whatever.

“One thing that culture media does is the music, the craft, the art, and it’s not uninviting to 35 and under if you wanna just give it a name or a figure or number whatever, but it engages a conversation in a room that just keeps it to the art and culture and that’s what it is.

He continued: “I just think social media’s all over the place. Everybody feels like they got a mic and a camera and they’re a super star so I’m just like, ‘Cool, stay there if you want to,’ but you could go to BringTheNoiseApp.com.”