Drake has continued to hit back at Yasiin Bey over his recent criticism, this time jabbing the Brooklyn rapper over his alleged drug-fueled marriage.

During a recent episode of his We Love Hip Hop Podcast, Toronto rapper/music executive Kofi “Friday” Carmichael told a story about Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) allegedly marrying a woman from the city he had just met during an ecstasy bender in 2005.

Carmichael explained that the Black Star MC was in town to perform at a festival, and they bumped into each other backstage.

“Allegedly man was fried all weekend,” he said. “He was popping the bows … I’m using some terms to get around these YouTube skreets. But let’s just say, his mind was in complete ecstasy.

“He was like a little candy goblin. This is what I was hearing, allegedly. I don’t know who was the guy who dropped off the package to them and what was in those, fam, but it had him on the move.”

Carmichael then claimed that Bey met a woman during his visit to the Canadian capital and they got married that same weekend.

“I’m not gonna say anything about who the shorty is ’cause I’ma stay respectful, but he met a shorty out here and she wrapped his mind up,” he continued. “And then before you knew it, [wedding bells], right to City Hall.

“The Toronto finesse! Toronto’s the best. Had that n-gga wrapped up over a weekend. Had him probably in the after hours. ‘You know what we should do next? Let’s go to City Hall and get married.’ ‘Yo, let’s do it.’ And that’s what he did.”

He added: “A book did come out around that time. This is 2005, so a lot of this internet stuff that y’all are gonna be looking for. Just go look up: ‘Mos Def Toronto marriage.’ Because there was a book written where his name was in this book.”

The book in question, Breaking the Code of Silence, was written by Alana Wyatt-Smith, a former video vixen who appeared in Snoop Dogg‘s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” video and who shares a child with Toronto rapper Saukrates.

In the book, she claims that she and Bey bought an $850,000 house together shortly after their wedding, but she filed for divorce just two months later following what she described as a loud argument that got out of control.

According to Carmichael, people from Toronto who knew about the incident referred to Yasiin Bey as “waste yute.”

“So back then, from when n-ggas seen that, we were like, ‘Waste yute,’” he said. “We were using that term back then. ‘Wasteman.’ So I can understand now why Drake — no matter how much of a legend that Mos Def is, or a.k.a. Yasiin Bey — can say, ‘I can talk to him however I want.’

“We remember you when you were back here in Toronto, moving like a simp. Eyes all pupiled up, dilated. Toronto mans don’t rate you like that, fam. The n-ggas who knew, the n-ggas like me who have memory and remember those times, we don’t rate you like that, fam. We look at you different from them times.

He added: “So if The Boy turns around 15 years later or whatever and talks to you like a waste yute, it’s because he remembers. That’s all I’m saying.”

related news Yasiin Bey Labeled A Hypocrite Over Paris Fashion Week Performance After Drake Criticism January 18, 2024

Drake came across the Instagram post and threw shade at Yasiin Bey by commenting: “Bohemian Bucket.” The word “bucket” is Toronto slang for “crackhead.”

The rift between the two rappers began earlier this month when Bey criticized Drizzy in a recent interview, calling him a “pop” artist and claiming his music is “compatible with shopping.”

Drake responded by posting an old clip of Method Man explaining what Hip Hop is to him, while writing: “What umi say again? Lemme shine my light king don’t change up now,” referencing Bey’s classic song “Umi Says.”