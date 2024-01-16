Drake’s mother and father linked up on Canadian soil for the first time in a decade and a half, and all three of them seemed thrilled about the homecoming.

On Monday (January 15), the 6 God took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of Sandi and Dennis Graham together in the Great White North. It is worth noting that both parents have been meeting up over the years, just not in said country.

Drizzy’s dad was not permitted entry into the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker’s native turf. The rapper addressed the issue over a decade ago on his 2011 song “Look What You’ve Done“: “And my father living in Memphis now, he can’t come this way/ Over some minor charges and child support that just wasn’t paid.“

The issue, however, seems to have been resolved, at least to a certain degree.

“FIRST TIME IN OVER 15 YEARS,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media.

“THEY LET THE OG BACK INTO CANADA THANK YOU TO EVERYONE THAT HELPED US OUT.”

Drake’s dad has been let back into Canada for the first time in 15 years 🙌https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/Ynk5PY40py — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 16, 2024

Dennis Graham has always been quick to stand up for Drake, and he recently clapped back at those he referred to as “old haters fucking with my son.”

Last year, he hopped in the comments section of since-deleted Instagram post by the OVO boss, which was many perceived to be another swipe at Joe Budden. In it, the Toronto rapper wrote: “I thank God for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics.”

“It’s a fucking shame that a young artist can’t do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater motherfucker trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on,” his father wrote in the replies.

“And to put a mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of their goddamn business, as long as they’re of legal age.”

He continued: “I am sick of these old fucking haters fucking with my son. If you don’t like what he does, keep it moving motherfucker, he’s not bothering you!”