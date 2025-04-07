The driver of a minivan crashed into a crowd in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, injuring nine people including three children, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The incident happened about 3:15 p.m. in Santee Alley, a popular open-air market in the Fashion District, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Seven of those injured in the crash in the 300 block of East 12th Street, including three children, were hospitalized in “fair” condition, emergency officials said. Two people were released “against medical advice,” a Fire Department statement said.

Those injured included pedestrians. It was unclear if the driver was hurt or if there were any injured passengers in the van.

The crash site was in the 300 block of East 12th Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Department of Transportation workers were on the scene to cordon off and redirect traffic.

It’s unclear what caused the minivan to crash.

Video and images of the scene posted Sunday showed a silver minivan on the sidewalk that appeared to have rammed into several concrete barriers. A yellow and red awning also appeared to have partially collapsed by the van, which was surrounded by yellow police tape.