A Windracers ULTRA drone during a test flight in Antarctica BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY

Next year, scientists will deploy a swarm of aerial drones, autonomous submarines and ice sensors in a major coordinated effort to better understand how and why icebergs break off from the Greenland ice sheet.

The GRAIL project, which is backed by £16 million of funding from the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), aims to improve estimates of how much fresh water is entering the North Atlantic from Greenland ice melt.