The deficit rainfall in Karnataka this year has led to crop losses in about 42 lakh hectares worth about Rs 30,433 crore in the six-month kharif season beginning April. The drought destroyed agricultural crops in 39.74 lakh hectares, and horticultural crops in 1.82 lakh hectares.

Karnataka has declared 195 out of 236 taluks as drought-hit during the southwest monsoon.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and his team of senior officials briefed the 10-member inter-ministerial central team led by Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary, at the dept of agriculture and farmers welfare. Karnataka received 497 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 31, a 28% deficit. The shortfall showed this was also the third lowest rainfall in the state since 1973. Of the 31 districts, 31 districts received deficit rainfall while 11 districts got normal rainfall, the state government informed the central team in a detailed presentation.

The erratic distribution of rainfall has led to farmers being unable to sow most of the major crops like paddy, ragi, red gram, groundnut, sunflower and cotton. These crops are usually sown in July and August.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while interacting with the central team, urged the members to appraise the union government of the dire drought situation in Karnataka, and get it to respond to distressed farmers as quickly as possible. In August, the state had the lowest rainfall in 122 years leaving the reservoirs nearly empty which has posed a severe challenge on meeting the drinking water needs. The state needs 33 tmc ft of water just to meet the drinking water needs, the CM informed the team.

The government would need about Rs 214 crore to supply drinking water through tankers in 11 cities including Bengaluru for 180 days. Bengaluru alone would need Rs 158 crore, the state’s officials said in their presentation.The state, the presentation added, has prioritized small and marginal farmers in drought relief for economic stability, social equity and economic growth. Small and marginal farmers lack financial resources to cope with the economic shocks of drought. Timely input subsidy will enable them to restart agriculture activities and prevent them from falling into deeper poverty. The other reason being agriculture is a major contributor to the state’s economy.