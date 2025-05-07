Dubailand has recorded AED26.2 billion ($7.13 billion) in off-plan real estate transactions over the past 12 months with over 9,000 units sold, reaffirming its position as one of Dubai’s most dynamic and sought-after residential destinations.

The transaction data reflects strong and sustained demand, fuelled by Dubailand’s strategic connectivity, diverse community offerings, and long-term investment potential.

Dubailand’s central location, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, provides residents with easy connectivity across central Dubai. The community is located just 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport and offers close proximity to major entertainment and leisure attractions such as IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, and even easy access to iconic city landmarks like the Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa.

Spanning over 3 million sq ft, Dubailand is divided into several distinct districts, creating a “city within a city” that caters to a wide range of lifestyles. From theme parks and eco-tourism projects to bustling shopping malls and serene residential neighborhoods, Dubailand offers a complete urban experience.

Families benefit from the community’s proximity to Academic City, home to some of Dubai’s leading universities and educational institutions including Middlesex University Dubai, De Montfort University, and University of Birmingham, ensuring excellent options for higher education. Residents also enjoy convenient access to healthcare facilities, daily essentials, and a wide array of sports and leisure venues.

Continuing to build on this momentum, LEOS Developments is preparing to introduce the fifth edition of its highly successful Weybridge Gardens collection in Dubailand. Following the strong performance of the four previous editions, all located within Dubailand, LEOS is excited to expand its British design-driven, lifestyle-focused community offering in an area that is aligned with long-term growth, accessibility, and investor appeal, offering unmatched British quality with world-class amenities. – TradeArabia News Service

