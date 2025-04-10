Image credit: WAM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has adopted the latest LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology to assess the condition of roads and enhance the accuracy of data used in digital twin platforms.

This initiative supports the development of preventive, predictive, and proactive maintenance strategies, while underscoring RTA’s continued efforts to integrate advanced smart technologies into the management and maintenance of road assets. These efforts ensure the sustainability of the road network and reinforce traffic safety across Dubai.

LiDAR Technology: Functions and advantages

“LiDAR technology provides a remarkable boost in performance and speed, delivering up to 300 per cent improvements compared to traditional visual inspections. This advancement reflects RTA’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance the quality of Dubai’s road infrastructure, while ensuring its efficiency, resilience, and long-term sustainability. The initiative aligns with the leadership’s vision of positioning Dubai as a smart and sustainable global city,” said Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA.

LiDAR offers superior accuracy and speed in evaluating road assets, delivering up to 95 per cent accuracy compared to conventional methods. It also contributes to the enhancement of data quality, facilitating more informed and efficient maintenance decisions.

“The technology also enables safe and efficient inspection of elevated assets along highways and major roads, such as lighting poles, traffic signals, and road signs, thereby improving road safety and reducing risks associated with manual inspections,” Al Banna added.

How does the technology assess roads?

LiDAR enables the daily assessment of up to 80 km of roads, representing a 96 per cent improvement over traditional methods, which typically cover only 3 km.

This capability ensures continuous monitoring of asset conditions and regular updates to data records. Assessments can be carried out while in motion at speeds ranging from 30 to 100 km/hr, without disrupting traffic flow. With a sensing range of up to 80 meters, the technology ensures comprehensive coverage of various road assets.

This advanced technology delivers highly accurate data and detailed analysis of asset conditions, supporting the long-term sustainability of the Asset Condition Index (ACI). It enables precise scheduling of maintenance activities, particularly predictive maintenance, and helps prioritise interventions based on clearly defined strategic criteria. Ultimately, this approach reinforces the sustainability and operational efficiency of Dubai’s road infrastructure.