Image credit: WAM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has granted Al Fardan Exchange the naming rights for the Al Khail Metro Station.

According to a WAM report, the station will now be renamed Al Fardan Exchange Metro Station, providing the company with ample branding opportunities by leveraging Dubai Metro’s prime locations to enhance brand visibility and enable direct engagement with a diverse commuter base.

How will the agreement benefit Al Fardan Exchange?

As part of the agreement, Al Fardan Exchange will also receive exclusive brand representation, along with a suite of advanced technologies and smart solutions. This will help enhance the entity’s brand visibility and create a seamless, interactive experience, fostering meaningful engagement between brands and consumers as they commute to or through the metro station.

“We are proud to partner with the RTA to secure the naming rights for a key station in Dubai’s Metro system. As a company with deep roots in Emirati heritage and a forward-looking vision for the future, we see this partnership as a perfect reflection of our values. Public transportation is the lifeline of any modern city, and Dubai’s metro system is a testament to the emirate’s innovative approach to urban mobility,” stated Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange.

Through this exclusive agreement, Al Fardan Exchange will be able to leverage one of the most strategic locations on the Dubai Metro. Not only will the company maximize brand exposure and elevate consumer engagement, but commuters will also benefit from a comprehensive range of cutting-edge smart solutions seamlessly integrated within the Dubai Metro’s advanced network.

Abdul Muhsen Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at the RTA, described the signing of the agreement as a pivotal step toward establishing a long-term, mutually beneficial economic partnership between the RTA and Al Fardan Exchange.

“The metro station naming rights initiative is a cornerstone of public-private partnerships, with the RTA representing the public sector and Al Fardan Exchange the private sector. Our visionary government strongly advocates such collaborations to drive national economic growth and promote diversification, which also paves the way for the private sector to align with the government’s vision,” Kalbat said, expressing his delight at the signing of the agreement.

RTA to rename several metro stations in Dubai

Dubai’s RTA will update and rename the station names on both the external and indoor directional signage for all metro stations, from April to June 2025. The new names will be updated on the digital smart systems and RTA’s public transport apps, along with onboard audio announcements prior to and upon arrival at the stations.