Because life expectancy for individuals with Down syndrome has increased dramatically, investigators assessed the risk of age-related cardiovascular diseases in this population. As reported in the Journal of Internal Medicine, the researchers found increased risks of various cardiovascular diseases compared with the general population. In the study, 5,155 individuals with Down syndrome born in Sweden in 1946–2000 were compared with other Swedish individuals matched by sex, birth year, and county of birth. Down syndrome was associated with a 4.41-times higher risk of ischemic stroke and a 5.14-times higher risk of hemorrhagic stroke. The overall risk of heart attack was similar in people with Down syndrome and other individuals but was increased in young people with Down syndrome. “Our results show that individuals with Down syndrome are at increased risk of some age-related cardiovascular outcomes, and indicate, in line with results from previous studies, that their cardiovascular risk factor profile differs from the general population. This could have future implications for the surveillance and treatment of individuals with Down syndrome,” said corresponding author Annie Pedersen, Ph.D., of the University of Gothenburg, in Sweden. More information:

