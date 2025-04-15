EarthDaily Analytics will have the first satellite of its 10 satellite constellation launched no earlier than (NET) June on the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-14 rideshare mission.

Then NET October, the other nine satellites in the constellation will launch on another SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission, Transporter-15.

EarthDaily is using Loft Orbital’s Longbow satellite buses and the company said it had “successfully integrated its first payload” in the first satellite.

Each satellite includes a Visible-Near Infrared (VNIR) imager, a Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR imager), and a Thermal/Infrared (IR) imager.

According to FCC documents the constellation will be known as YAC-1. YAC stands for “Yet Another Constellation” and the 1 designates it as the first constellation Loft Orbital has developed for a customer.

EarthDaily Earth observation constellation. Credit: EarthDaily Analytics

In a news release, Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily Analytics said, “We are driven by a mission to empower industries and governments with the tools they need to make informed, transformative decisions. The EarthDaily Constellation will deliver unmatched, high-quality data and insights that push the boundaries of what’s possible in Earth Observation. Years of planning, groundbreaking science, and cutting-edge innovation come to life in this extraordinary spacecraft. Having reached this critical milestone, we are on the path to fundamentally transforming how our planet is monitored and understood, ultimately empowering our clients to better achieve their most critical objectives.”

EarthDaily added that “The EarthDaily Constellation is poised to redefine Earth Observation in the AI era, unlocking the power of broad-area change detection and daily global revisit. Upon deployment, the EarthDaily Constellation will provide high-quality insights of critical value to high-impact industries, unlocking operational efficiencies, identifying and mitigating emerging and unrealized risks, and understanding the world at a scale and depth previously unavailable in the market.”

Another partner is ABB who are providing and integrating the “high-precision optical imaging payloads.”

“It’s been an exciting journey developing this revolutionary Earth Imaging payload in close partnership with the EarthDaily team—one designed to deliver exceptional image quality and data accuracy,” said Marc-André Soucy, Space and Defense Systems Director at ABB Measurement & Analytics Business Unit.

Related