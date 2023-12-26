Inside this post we’re sharing 35+ simple and awesome New Year’s Eve family party ideas!

Need some easy New Year’s Eve family party ideas?

I’ve got so many that you will love!

Each year we love to do a simple New Year’s Eve party with our family. It’s a fun way to celebrate the end of the new year. We keep it simple and pick a few toddler friendly New Year’s Eve activities that our big kids will also love.

New Year’s Eve family parties don’t need to be expensive or hard to put together!

I’ve compiled this collection of New Year’s Eve ideas all in one place from some of my favorite creative friends so that you’ll have one place to come to for easy ideas!

These New Year’s Eve party ideas are broken down into four categories:

New Year’s Eve Treats (and we added some fun kid-friendly drinks in too) Festive New Year’s Eve Arts & Crafts New Year’s Eve Games/Activities New Year’s Eve Sensory Play ideas

Just scan each list, pick 1-2 from each category and you’re set to party! We always also add in watching a Netflix New Year’s Eve Countdown too and we love to make homemade New Year’s eve pizza for dinner.

These easy New Year’s Eve family party ideas are pretty quick to set up and most don’t need very many materials! Your kids will love them!

New Year’s Eve Treats

Treats make a party a little bit more fun! These simple treats are exciting to put together and many of them can be made alongside your kids. Sprinkles and colorful frosting make them feel extra festive!

Click on each of the treat ideas listed below to go to the full tutorials.

Fireworks Cookies by NurtureStore

Party Hat Brownies by Kid Friendly Things to Do

Sparkly New Years Pretzel Sticks by A Cultivated Nest

Countdown Marshmallow Pops by The Simple Parent

New Years Eve Countdown Cookie Sticks by The Decorated Cookie

Marshmallow Sparklers by Larissa Another Day

New Years Cupcakes by Down Home Inspiration

New Year’s Eve Cookies by A Cultivated Nest

New Year’s Eve Fondue by Gluesticks Blog

Sparkly Fortune Cookies by Happiness is Homemade

NYE Milk and Cookies by CBC Parents

NYE Party Hat Cupcakes by Wilton

Fun New Year’s Eve Drinks

New Year’s Eve is also a fun time for sparkly and fizzy drinks. We love making easy mocktails with kids and adults too! Here are two favorites that we’ve tried and love.

New Years Eve Mocktails for Kids by Modern Parents Messy Kids

Ring Pop Mocktails by Adventures in Familyhood

Festive New Year’s Eve Arts & Crafts

It wouldn’t be a party without a festive craft or art activity! New Year’s eve crowns or party hats are a fun addition to any party and make photo taking more exciting too. Noisemakers, bubble wands and poppers are also awesome because they are crafty AND engage kids in play too!

New Years Tape Resist Art by Happy Toddler Playtime

DIY Noisemakers by The Crafting Chicks

New Years Glitter Names by Things to Share and Remember

New Year’s Eve Wand Craft by Projects with Kids

Paper Plate Party Hats by Arty Crafty Kids

NYE Bubble Wands by Red Ted Art

New Years Bead Threading by Happy Toddler Playtime

Paper Cup Party Popper by Red Ted Art

New Year’s Eve Games/Activities

Getting everyone together to play silly games and try cool activities is always the best! Several of these have been on repeat at our New Year’s Eve parties for years. They work for a variety of ages so everyone can have fun together.

Dollar Store Minute To Win It Games by The Chaos and the Clutter

New Year’s Eve Scavenger Hunt by Toddler Approved

New Year’s Eve BINGO for toddlers by Toddler Approved

Make a New Year’s Eve tree by Our Best Bites

Have a balloon drop by It’s Always Autumn

Make some New Year’s Resolution by 30 Handmade Days

New Year’s Eve Counting Memory Game by Pre-K pages

Confetti Eruptions by Little Bins for Little Hands

New Year’s Eve Cup Towers by Toddler Approved

New Year’s Eve BINGO by 30 Handmade Days

Glowstick Hide and Seek by Toddler Approved

Junk in the Trunk Minute to Win It Game (we add jingle bells) by Idea Stand

New Year’s Eve Sensory Play ideas

Sensory play ideas help kids engage their senses doing simple activities. These ideas get kid’s hands squeezing and squishing as they play with slime, playdough, and confetti. The hands-on science activities are thrilling for kids to watch and repeat again and again!

These activities are almost always the highlight of any New Year’s eve party we host.

New Years Party Sensory Bin by Sunny Day Family

Celebration Playdough by Mama Papa Bubba

New Year’s Eve Playdough by Homegrown Friends

Confetti Writing Tray by Happy Toddler Playtime

New Year’s Eve Slime by Natural Beach Living

New Year’s Eve Fizzy Science by Little Bins for Little Hands

New Years Water Bead Play by Still Playing School

Confetti Drop by And Next Comes L

More New Year’s Eve ideas!

Do you have any other favorite easy New Year’s Eve family party ideas that your family loves? We’d love to hear about them! Tell us in the comments.