The Princess Theatre may have a new lease on life after sitting vacant for more than three years, but, it all depends on community donations.

An Edmontonian has launched a GoFundMe campaign to get the historic movie theatre back up and running.

“It would be great to see the doors back open in this place,” organizer David Stupnikoff told Global News.

“It’s a beautiful place. It’s in the middle of Whyte Avenue. I mean this place is wonderful. If you ever have the chance to be inside you know it’s kind of super sweet,” he added.

Stupnikoff works in the entertainment industry and often runs into performers who speak highly of the venue.

“Everyone talks about how they’d love to have been in there,” he said.

Stupnikoff said he wants to revive the theatre by turning the main floor into a stage venue for professional speakers and comedians and to host musical acts.

“In general, film doesn’t make money anymore, so fiscally it’s not a great investment. My goal with it is to make it more of a live performance venue,” he said.

He said he hopes the basement theatre will still screen films.

According to the City of Edmonton’s website, the theatre was built by J.W. McKernan; construction began in 1914.

In 1958, the theatre closed due to a number of challenges, including competition with television. After changing hands in 1970 it reopened once again.

The Princess Theatre shut down for several months when the COVID-19 public health crisis began. It reopened having made several adjustments to follow public health guidelines, but in October 2020, the owner’s son T.J. Brar told Global News moviegoers did not return and the theatre struggled to operate.

The building went up for sale in 2022.

The real-estate associate working with the current owner, Ian Fletcher, said they’ve had offers to buy the building but they want to sell it to someone who will keep it an arts-based facility.

Stupnikoff believes his vision aligns with the owner’s wishes.

“I’m not going to die on this hill by any means, for the resurrection of this, but, I’m happy to spearhead it and lead it. If it looks like everyone supports it then we’ll stick with it,” Stupnikoff said.

While the building is listed for sale at $2.7 million, Stupnikoff has a fundraising goal of $9.2 million.

“It needs a lot of work, things are falling apart a little bit in different areas,” he said.

Local movie director Shreela Chakrabartty advocates for Edmonton’s history as part of the Edmonton Heritage Network.

Chakrabartty was surprised to learn it was community members stepping up to try to reinstate the theatre.

“I worry that its film history can get erased,” she explained.

Chakrabartty described the theatre as a cornerstone of Edmonton’s cultural identity. She said attending events and working with the theatre became a stepping stone for people wanting to grow in the film industry.

She credits the venue for her own career growth.

“That historic quality that it has – it’s not just an architectural gem in our city, it puts our city on the map,” she said.

Stupnikoff hopes the reopening of the Princess Theatre will bring people back to Whyte Avenue and support nearby businesses.

“Some of the local shops may be struggling. If we can get 300 people to line up for a show one night, they’ll probably pop in to your bodega, continental, have a drink or something like that,” he explained.

Stupnikoff plans for an eight-month fundraising campaign and hopes Edmontonians will rally together to make this dream come true.

“Five bucks, 10 bucks goes a long way,” he said.

If he doesn’t reach the funding goal, he said he will donate the money to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

–with files from Global News’ Phil Heidenreich and Sarah Ryan