The two people accused in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Edmonton security guard late last year have pleaded not guilty and will have a preliminary hearing this summer.

Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of Harshandeep Singh, who had only been on the job for three days and was a student at NorQuest College.

Singh died in hospital in December 2024 after he was found unresponsive by Edmonton police officers who were responding to a report of a gunshot at an apartment building north of downtown.

The preliminary hearing for the two 30-year-olds is to begin July 10 in an Edmonton courtroom and will determine whether there is enough evidence to justify going to trial.

A spokesman for Singh’s family has said the international student from India was on the job for three days before he was killed.

The apartment building on 107th Avenue at 106th Street where the killing took place was shut down by the City of Edmonton over “serious safety concerns.”