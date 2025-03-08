Egypt’s energy sector is experiencing a new wave of optimism as the country steps up efforts to attract foreign investment in its oil and gas industry. The momentum comes as Egypt embarks on its latest licensing round, offering 13 exploration and production opportunities in a bid to further develop its hydrocarbon resources. With the government’s commitment to boosting exploration and production activities, Egypt is positioning itself as a leading player in the region’s energy landscape, particularly in the face of growing demand for gas and oil resources across North Africa.

New Licensing Round

The new licensing round offers a diverse range of exploration blocks across Egypt’s petroleum-rich regions, including the Mediterranean Sea and the Nile Delta. These blocks are part of the country’s strategy to maximize the potential of its oil and gas reserves, which have made Egypt a strategic energy producer in Africa. The bid is open to both local and international energy companies, with a focus on promoting competition and driving investment to support the country’s energy security goals.

Egypt’s National Petroleum Company and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) are at the forefront of this initiative, overseeing the bidding process and seeking to attract global energy players. The new round aligns with Egypt’s broader energy ambitions, which include increasing domestic production of natural gas, expanding export capacity and positioning itself as a regional hub for energy trade. The initiative is expected to generate significant interest from international operators, particularly those with the technical expertise to explore and develop Egypt’s deepwater and offshore fields.

E&P Upswing

Egypt’s oil and gas sector is witnessing a recent uptick in activity. In the first half of FY 2024/25, EGAS completed seven exploratory and evaluation wells and launched five development projects, placing eight new wells into production. bp is advancing operations in the North Alexandria region, drilling the Fayoum-5 well and completing a 3D seismic survey across 2,100 km² in the King Ramses Block. Eni plans to drill two development wells at the deepwater Zohr gas field in 2025, while ExxonMobil will begin offshore gas exploration drilling in the North Marakia Offshore Concession. Looking ahead, EGAS plans to drill 17 more exploration wells in the Delta and Mediterranean, investing $434 million, alongside advanced seismic surveys in the Zohr and West Delta areas. The company aims to further boost production with additional development projects, increasing output to an initial rate of 475 million cubic feet of gas per day and 11,000 barrels of condensate per day by the second half of FY 2024/25.

In addition, Egypt is expanding its exploration frontiers through a global bidding process for gas exploration in 12 new areas, with results expected by the end of the year. The country plans to sign five new exploration agreements and amend an existing one, with more deals in the pipeline for FY 2025/26. With continued investments of up to $1.2 billion, including seven development projects and 24 new wells in FY 2025/26, Egypt is strengthening its position as a regional energy leader in Africa and the Mediterranean.

African Energy Week: A Key Platform for Egypt’s Growth

​​Egypt’s renewed focus on oil and gas exploration and investment will be a central theme at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025. The event offers a key platform for stakeholders to engage with international investors, discuss upcoming opportunities and form strategic partnerships to drive Egypt’s oil and gas sector forward. As Egypt opens its doors to new exploration opportunities and continues to offer attractive incentives for investment, AEW serves as a prime venue for global energy companies to explore prospects and capitalize on the market’s potential. Egypt’s push to increase exploration and production also aligns with broader efforts across North Africa, including Algeria and Libya, to address gas shortfalls and enhance energy security.

“Through strategic partnerships, exploration investments and new licensing opportunities on offer, Egypt is not only bolstering its energy security, but also paving the way for future growth in the oil and gas sector. As the country continues to attract global energy players and expand its production capacity, it will undoubtedly play a leading role in Africa’s energy revolution, a central focus of AEW 2025,” says Ore Onagbesan, Program Director, African Energy Week.

