Image credit: Getty Images

Oman has announced the official Eid Al Fitr holidays and salary payment deadlines for private sector establishments in the country.

According to an Oman Observer report, the Ministry of Labour has informed entities subject to the provisions of the Labour Law, as issued by Royal Decree No. 2023/53, of their obligation to ensure the early payment of wages to workers for March 2025 by no later than March 27, 2025.

Read-Eid Al Fitr 2025: GCC countries announce long holidays

Regarding the Eid Al Fitr holidays, the days off have been prescribed in accordance with the Royal directives of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

It has been decided that the Eid holiday for employees in units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus, other legal entities, and workers in private sector establishments will begin on Saturday, 29 Ramadan 1446, corresponding to March 29, 2025.

However, the holidays will apply based on two scenarios:

If the first day of Eid Al Fitr falls on Sunday, March 30: The holiday will end on Tuesday, 3 Shawwal 1446 AH, corresponding to April 1. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The holiday will end on Tuesday, 3 Shawwal 1446 AH, corresponding to April 1. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. If the first day of Eid falls on Monday, March 31: The holiday will end on Thursday, 4 Shawwal 1446 AH, corresponding to April 3. Official working hours will resume on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

In cases where necessary, work may be carried out during the specified holiday period, provided that employees are compensated in accordance with applicable regulations.