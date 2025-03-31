Billionaire Elon Musk handed out a pair of $1 million checks to voters in Wisconsin on Sunday in an effort to galvanize conservatives ahead of the state’s Supreme Court elections on Tuesday.

Musk handed out the checks at a town hall in Greenbay, Wisconsin, after the state Supreme Court declined to intervene in the giveaway. The recipients of the checks were each voters who had signed a petition calling for an end to “activist judges.”

“Judges should be simply interpreting the law and not making the law,” Musk said at the rally. “We just want judges to be judges, you know, which is the reasonable thing to ask for. We’re obviously seeing some crazy stuff in D.C. where, you know, it seems like any federal judge can stop any action by the President of the United States. This is insane. This has got to stop.”

Wisconsin Democrats had sought to prevent Musk from handing out his checks, arguing he was illegally buying votes. State Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, was struck down by two lower courts on the issue before the state’s supreme court declined to even hear the case. The court has a 4-3 liberal majority.

Wisconsin voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide the court’s new makeup in an election that Musk has described as “super important.”

Musk’s attorneys argued in court filings that the payments are “intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate.”

The effort echoed Musk’s similar program of offering $1 million checks in battleground states ahead of the presidential election last year.

In that case, a judge in Pennsylvania similarly said prosecutors failed to show the effort was an illegal lottery and allowed it to continue through Election Day.

Musk’s campaign is in support of Brad Schimel, Republican former attorney general.

Schimel told “Fox News Sunday” that he does not control “any of the spending from any outside group, whether it’s Elon Musk or anyone else.”

“That’s exactly what I’ve committed to anybody, whether it’s President Trump, Elon Musk or any donors and donors or supporters or voters in Wisconsin,” the candidate added. “That’s my commitment.”

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital’s Charles Creitz and Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.