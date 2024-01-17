Eminem has an idea that, he believes, will help the Detroit Lions win their playoff game — and if Slim Shady is correct, the Lions just might be heading to the Super Bowl.

The “Venom” rapper took to his Instagram page on Tuesday (January 16) to inform head coach Dan Campbell that he’ll just need a few things to help his beloved team score that win.

“Yo, Dan! I’m reporting!” he began in the video. “I’m gonna report, third quarter. I’m reporting, offensive line. Eligible receiver. I’ll be the quarterback. The entire line, offensive line […] and I will throw it to myself, and I will score a touchdown. In the third quarter.”

He continued: “Just give me a uniform. Or, at least, just, like, a helmet. I already have a helmet.”

“It’s not the one for football. It’s just a helmet,” he humorously clarified.

Check out the full video below.

On Sunday night (January 14), Eminem and Big Sean made headlines when they pulled up to Detroit’s Ford Field to cheer on the Lions as they squeaked out a 24-23 win against the Rams to give Detroit its first playoff victory since January 1992.

Slim Shady and Sean Don were photographed on the sideline pre-game in their Lions gear alongside fellow Detroit legends like former running back Barry Sanders and retired wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

“All these guys put MAJOR points on the board for Detroit .. Salute,” fellow Motor City native Royce Da 5’9” wrote on Instagram while reposting the photo.

DJ Premier chimed in in the comments section: “Amazing Pic.”

In the middle of the game, Slim Shady even pumped up the crowd by setting off a chant to his “Lose Yourself” anthem.

Eminem also did some promo for NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage of the game and revealed that his New Year’s resolution for 2024 is to see the Lions win the Super Bowl.

“My New Year’s Resolution was for the Lions to win the Super Bowl. So what’s up?” he said.

Another clip found him imploring former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who now plays for the Rams, to do his old team a favor.

“I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you. Can you just let us have this one?” he asked the QB.

Marshall Mathers has been a consistent face at Lions home games and has deep ties to the team. He was an honorary captain at the 2018 home opener for the coin toss and was a star on HBO’s Hard Knocks when he pulled up to the team’s practice in 2022.